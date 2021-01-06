Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $70.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock valued at $998,009. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $24,175,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.