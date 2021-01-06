Morgan Stanley Purchases 42,331 Shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aegion were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Aegion by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aegion by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after buying an additional 126,997 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aegion by 15.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aegion by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Aegion by 36.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEGN opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $596.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.28. Aegion Co. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $275.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aegion news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.