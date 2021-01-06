Morgan Stanley Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $80.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PINS. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.54.

NYSE:PINS opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.36 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $95,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $4,689,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,675,325 shares of company stock worth $163,134,546.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,136 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,961,000 after acquiring an additional 810,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,727 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

