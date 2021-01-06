Morgan Stanley Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $120.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WCN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.47. 38,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,106. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 131.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average of $100.95. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 353.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,934,000 after acquiring an additional 189,886 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 455.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 128,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

