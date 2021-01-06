Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 205,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 546.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 60,073 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth about $751,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 1,934 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $62,216.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,049.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 8,125 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,125.00. Insiders have sold 137,163 shares of company stock worth $4,971,717 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NETGEAR stock opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.83. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. Equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

