Morgan Stanley Sells 13,170 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,170 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trinseo by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1,096.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 312.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter valued at $254,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSE opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $52.71.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

