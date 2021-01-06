Morgan Stanley Sells 309,955 Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,955 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFGP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,077,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 587,357 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 150,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 80,485 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 38,067 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. Micro Focus International plc has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

