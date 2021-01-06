Morgan Stanley Sells 37,784 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 32.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,784 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $342,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,826,166.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,225 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRHC. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

