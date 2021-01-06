M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 33.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 64.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 40.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 644,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $118,918,000 after purchasing an additional 186,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.73.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $211.48 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $157.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

