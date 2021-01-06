M&R Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 47.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after buying an additional 1,406,339 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,131,000 after purchasing an additional 813,970 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,605,000 after purchasing an additional 703,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 763.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,905,000 after purchasing an additional 512,303 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB opened at $133.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.03 and its 200 day moving average is $144.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.