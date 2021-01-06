M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $145,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 273.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,821,000 after purchasing an additional 716,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,247,359,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,342,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,427,000 after buying an additional 220,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,078,000 after buying an additional 186,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $136.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.81. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.