M&R Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 130.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 161,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 122,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 391,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBI shares. BidaskClub lowered Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

PBI stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 3.00. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

