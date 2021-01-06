M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,616 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 697.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, Director J. Michael Sanner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,343.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.54%.

OGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

