M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Aflac by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aflac by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after buying an additional 107,661 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Aflac by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 38,351 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

