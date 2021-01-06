M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 990 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,757,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after acquiring an additional 378,344 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 52,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 230,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 115.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 169,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 90,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,388,000.

Shares of FPE opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

