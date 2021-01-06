M&R Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of -122.16 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $59,439.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,112 shares of company stock worth $6,327,204 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

