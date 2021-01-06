M&R Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

