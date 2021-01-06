MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.03. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $87.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Stephens began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.63.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

