Multi-collateral DAI Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.31 Million (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00045827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.00311557 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.08 or 0.02848303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.

