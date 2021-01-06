Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $274.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 24.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

