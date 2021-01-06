Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.41 Million

Analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post $425.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $435.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $412.40 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $715.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $437.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($18.50) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,037,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nabors Industries by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 59,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 18,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,812. The stock has a market cap of $514.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.79. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $167.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

