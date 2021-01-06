Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO) Director Paul Frank Matysek Sells 5,000 Shares

Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO) Director Paul Frank Matysek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total value of C$31,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,744,583 shares in the company, valued at C$11,078,102.05.

Paul Frank Matysek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Paul Frank Matysek sold 80,000 shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$417,600.00.

Shares of NNO traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.87. 256,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,584. Nano One Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.50. The company has a market cap of C$507.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

About Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V)

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets. The company has a strategic agreement with Pulead Technology Industry Co, Ltd.

