Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

NSSC stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $491.88 million, a P/E ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at $98,794,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.