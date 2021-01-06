National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF)

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

OTCMKTS CDDRF traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. 50,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,100. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.00.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.