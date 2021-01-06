NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

NBTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NBTB stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.73. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.07 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 312.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

