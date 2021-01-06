NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) & Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Financial Analysis

NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) and Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get NCC Group alerts:

This table compares NCC Group and Talend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCC Group N/A N/A N/A Talend -24.57% -54.74% -4.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Talend shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Talend shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NCC Group and Talend, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCC Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Talend 0 0 4 0 3.00

Talend has a consensus target price of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.35%. Given Talend’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talend is more favorable than NCC Group.

Risk & Volatility

NCC Group has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talend has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NCC Group and Talend’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Talend $247.98 million 5.29 -$61.47 million ($0.68) -60.71

NCC Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talend.

Summary

Talend beats NCC Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training. It also offers software resilience services that include escrow agreements, software escrow verification, secure verification, software as a service access and replicate, and software risk assessment solutions, as well as operates online cyber store. The company serves customers in transport industries that includes automotive, maritime, aerospace, and rail; and oil and gas, Internet of Thing, finance, small business, and retail sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Talend

Talend S.A. provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The company's Talend Data Fabric platform includes data ingestion, data integration, big data integration, application and cloud integration, data catalogue, and API design and testing, as well as self-service data preparation products; and Stitch Data Loader, a cloud-based data ingestion engine. It also provides professional services, such as strategic enterprise architecture advisory services, implementation support, and private technical training courses. The company sells its products directly to customers through its sales force, as well as through indirectly channel partners. Talend S.A. has a strategic partnership with HVR for integrating data for business operations and analytics. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suresnes, France.

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.