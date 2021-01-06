Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.92.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $268,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $27,799.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 584,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

