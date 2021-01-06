Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.74

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.74 and last traded at $82.52, with a volume of 2414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.37.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Neogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $1,796,363.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Neogen during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

