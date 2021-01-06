Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Trading 7.7% Higher

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. 405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64.

Neon Bloom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NBCO)

Neon Bloom, Inc is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Bloom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.