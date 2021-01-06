NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTES. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NetEase by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 110,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 87,778 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NetEase by 405.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NetEase by 80.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 149,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.30. 57,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.59. NetEase has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $103.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.28%.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

