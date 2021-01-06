Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Raised to $200.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nevro from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.42.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $170.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,222,301.20. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,749 shares of company stock worth $4,056,616. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Nevro by 205.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Nevro during the third quarter worth about $570,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Nevro by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nevro during the third quarter worth about $20,539,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the third quarter worth about $3,239,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

