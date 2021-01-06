New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.54.

NYCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Strs Ohio increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,207,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 619,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 236,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 156,637 shares in the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. 6,299,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.45 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

