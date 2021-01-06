Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.09% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $21.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.07, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,402.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 640.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

