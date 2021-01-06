Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NMRK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Newmark Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $435.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.30 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at $617,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

