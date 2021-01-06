NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Liberum Capital cut NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $50.41 on Monday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

