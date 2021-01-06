NextDAO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $164,181.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $164,181.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00028112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00115955 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00208719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.21 or 0.00494113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049835 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00248101 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016779 BTC.

NextDAO Token Profile

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,755,380,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,715,148,531 tokens. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax.

NextDAO Token Trading

NextDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.