Nexty (NTY) Price Up 394.1% Over Last 7 Days

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded up 68.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Nexty has traded 394.1% higher against the dollar. Nexty has a market cap of $5.74 million and $3.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexty coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00027443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00112037 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.03 or 0.00486728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00049770 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00237217 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016067 BTC.

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty’s genesis date was April 9th, 2019. Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

