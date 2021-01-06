Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) Shares Gap Up to $1,330.00

Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,330.00, but opened at $1,410.00. Nichols plc (NICL.L) shares last traded at $1,345.00, with a volume of 21,234 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,225.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,225.62. The stock has a market cap of £491.69 million and a P/E ratio of 29.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

About Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

