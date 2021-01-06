NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been given a $140.00 price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $141.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $221.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.61 and its 200 day moving average is $118.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,170 shares of company stock worth $60,235,811 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $351,155,000 after purchasing an additional 841,840 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 54,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 44.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.4% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 138,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 368.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 529,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $51,949,000 after purchasing an additional 416,693 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

