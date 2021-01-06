NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NL Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in NL Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NL Industries by 260.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 35,260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NL Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NL Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NL opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $226.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.35. NL Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 14.64%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of NL Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

