Nord/LB Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) a €80.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €91.13 ($107.22).

HEN3 stock opened at €89.88 ($105.74) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €89.75 and its 200 day moving average price is €87.66.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

