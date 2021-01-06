Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) (CVE:NOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.29

Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) (CVE:NOT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 2179490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.55 million and a PE ratio of -11.76.

Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) (CVE:NOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) (CVE:NOT)

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

