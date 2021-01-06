North Atlantic Smaller Companies (NAS.L) (LON:NAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,840.00

Shares of North Atlantic Smaller Companies (NAS.L) (LON:NAS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,840 ($50.17) and last traded at GBX 3,799.60 ($49.64), with a volume of 32 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,735 ($48.80).

The stock has a market cap of £531.03 million and a PE ratio of 5.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,391.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,998.29.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies (NAS.L) Company Profile (LON:NAS)

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (NASCIT) is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of smaller companies, which are based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean. The Company invests in various sectors, such as investment companies; construction and materials; healthcare, equipment and services; real estate; travel and leisure; general financials; support services; media; software; general industrials; industrial engineering; financial services; manufacturing, and technology hardware and equipment.

