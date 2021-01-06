Northern Genesis Acquisition (NYSE:NGA) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.29

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.29 and last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 2509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.75.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:NGA)

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

