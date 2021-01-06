Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NRIM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $40.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Swalling purchased 800 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,983.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $65,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 856.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 59,060 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 39.6% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 116,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 58.0% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 79,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the second quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

