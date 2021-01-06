Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus increased their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.00.

NVS stock opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.27. Novartis has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novartis will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Novartis by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Novartis by 10.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

