Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $47.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Nucor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,720 shares of company stock worth $2,135,672. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Nucor by 87.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,220. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.