NULS Market Capitalization Reaches $23.99 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000693 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $23.99 million and approximately $15.11 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00029171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00121263 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00258999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00512951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00049819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00254313 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017020 BTC.

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community.

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

