Numeraire Trading Up 27.4% This Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for about $29.74 or 0.00084921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market cap of $132.80 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.00335208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00035960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014361 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $954.37 or 0.02725408 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

NMR is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,465,650 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

