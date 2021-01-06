Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

